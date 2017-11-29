Martinez Gym Owner Arrested On Suspicion Of Lewd Acts With Minor

MARTINEZ (CBS SF) — The owner of a gym in Martinez was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of lewd acts with a child under 14 years old, police said Wednesday.

Benjamin Borsellino, 41, the owner of Martinez Athletic Club at 729 Castro St., was arrested and a search warrant was served at the club, according to Martinez police.

Borsellino was booked into county jail on suspicion of four counts of lewd and lascivious acts with a child under 14 years old and his bail was set at $400,000, police said.

On the website of the Martinez Athletic Club, which opened in 2015, Borsellino is described as having more than 15 years of experience in the fitness industry as a certified personal trainer and former bodybuilder.

The site describes him as co-owning the gym with his wife Pam, and says he has two sons and is involved in many local events and fundraisers for the Boys and Girls Club and Alhambra High School sports teams.

A message left at the Martinez Athletic Club was not immediately returned.

No other information about the case was immediately available from police. Anyone with information about it is asked to contact police Detective Sgt. Clarence Moore at (925) 372-3450.

