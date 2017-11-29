New Peninsula Open Space Preserve Readies For Public Opening

LA HONDA, San Mateo County (KPIX 5) — Thousands of untouched acres of open space in San Mateo County were set to be opened to the public this Friday.

The La Honda Creek Open Space Preserve stretches from Skyline Boulevard to La Honda. It is six miles stretched out over 6,000 pristine acres so quiet, you can hear yourself breathe.

On a clear day, you can see all the way to the ocean about six miles away. It’s hard to believe a place this peaceful and serene is only half an hour from civilization.

Crews were busy on Wednesday putting the finishing touches on the site. Everything is immaculate. From the trail, to the signs, the foot bridge, gates, striping for the parking lot, even the bathroom – all are brand-spanking new.

It’s a simple in-and-out hike on a wide fire road – for now – with a steep, rugged loop section at the end that is closed during the rainy season.

Expect to see a variety of animals including deer, birds, frogs, and cattle. Lots of cattle.

La Honda is surrounded by pastureland, and still has actively working ranches within the property.

“Ranching and farming on the san mateo coast is a big deal, and it has been for a long time,” said Midpeninsula Regional Open Space District General Manager Steve Abbors.

The district has made it a point to pay respects to local farmers. “A lot of times we forget where our food comes from, and as an open space district, farming and ranching is an important part of our portfolio that we have,” said Abbors. “So paying homage to ranchers in a way, you could say that.”

Neighbor Rob Christian came to check out the progress and said this is what makes the Bay Area so great.

“La Honda is such a special place,” said Christian. “There’s so many places you can go hiking around here. And this just adds to it. You know what I mean?”