San Carlos After School Program Worker Arrested On Sex Charges

SAN MATEO (CBS SF) — A 19-year-old who worked at a San Carlos after school program has been arrested for allegedly inappropriately touching two young girls, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Department announced Wednesday.

Deputies said Hoang Tran, a resident of Emerald Hills, was arrested on charges of committing a lewd act with a child under 14.

Investigators said the investigation began in September after a 6-year-old girl disclosed that she had been inappropriately touched by Tran while he worked as a program aid at an after school care program on the Brittan Acres Elementary School campus in San Carlos.

After the disclosure, school officials were contacted and Tran was immediately placed on leave from his position. Tran did not return to his position and was released as an employee by the San Carlos School District.

During the investigation a second victim came forward.

The victim — a 7-year-old girl — disclosed she also had been inappropriately touched by Tran sometime in the beginning of the school year.

The case is still under investigation. Anyone with information about this crime is encouraged to call Sheriff’s Detective Jesse Myers at (650) 363-4050 or jrmyers@smcgov.org. Alternatively, you may also remain anonymous by calling the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Anonymous Tip Line at 1-800-547-2700.