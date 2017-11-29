Teen Gang Runs Wild In San Jose; Carjackings, Police Pursuits, Armed Robberies

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — Eleven juveniles were in custody Wednesday after a weekend crime spree that included three police pursuits and over a dozen armed robberies, carjackings and burglaries, San Jose police announced Wednesday.

The juveniles ranged in age from 11 years to 17 years old and were both males and females. They were from San Jose and Gilroy. All 11 suspects were booked into Juvenile Hall on suspicion of armed robbery, carjacking, auto theft, evading and reckless driving, and resisting arrest.

Detectives said many of the crimes involved the use of a firearm and among the three police pursuits was one that involved an 11-year-old driver.

The San Jose Mercury News said at least 15 victims have been identified, but detectives believed more victims may still be out there.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Mike White #4104 or Detective Katie Reyes #3871 of the San Jose Police Department’s Robbery Unit at 408-277-4166.

Persons wishing to remain anonymous may either call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line, (408) 947-STOP (7867), or click the “Submit a Tip” link below. Persons providing information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect may be eligible for a cash reward from the Silicon Valley Crime Stoppers.