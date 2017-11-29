Wine Country Wildfires Death Toll Rises To 44

SANTA ROSA (CBS SF) – A man who was badly burned in the wine country wildfires has died of his injuries, raising the death toll to 44.

Friends said that 41-year-old Michel Azarian died Sunday at UC Davis Medical Center in Sacramento where he was being treated for extensive burns.

Azarian’s friend, Khachik Papanyan said it appeared Azarian tried to take shelter in a small clearing near his home.

His badly burned body was discovered the next day and he was rushed to a local hospital and then transferred to UC Davis.

The Armenian Church of Austin posted a death notice to its members. Azarian had lived in Austin before moving to Northern California.

“Michel’s mother flew from Beirut to help care for her son and now has the painful responsibility to see him blessed and buried,” the post read. “No parent should have to endure this pain.”

Azarian’s death raised the death toll in the deadliest outbreak of wildfires in California history to 44.

The fires that raged in Sonoma, Napa and Mendocino counties from Oct 8-13 destroyed 8,900 houses and other buildings.

