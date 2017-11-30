5 Injured In Apartment Building Fire In San Francisco Mission District

Filed Under: Apartment fire, Mission District, San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Five people were hurt in a fire at a multi-story apartment building in San Francisco’s Mission District Thursday afternoon.

The San Francisco Fire Department’s Twitter account said the fire was at 1855 15th St., the address for Mission Dolores Senior Apartments.

The fire department tweeted at 1:51 p.m. that the fire had been contained. The five people hurt had injuries that were described as non-life threatening.

All the units in the 10-story public housing building are for seniors or disabled.

Fire officials said they do not yet know if any residents will be displaced.

The fire’s cause is under investigation and residents are being asked to avoid the area.

