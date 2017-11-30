1 Hurt, Several Displaced by 2-Alarm Fire in S.F. Tenderloin

Filed Under: 2-alarm fire, San Francisco Fire, SFFD, Tenderloin District

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person suffered moderate injuries in a two-alarm fire Thursday evening in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, fire officials said.

The fire was reported at 7:18 p.m. in a five-story building at 545 O’Farrell St.

Some residents were evacuated and others sheltered in place.

Fire officials said the fire has been contained. The injured person was rescued by firefighters.

Fire officials don’t know yet how many people have been displaced but the fire affected three units.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch