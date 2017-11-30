1 Hurt, Several Displaced by 2-Alarm Fire in S.F. Tenderloin

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — One person suffered moderate injuries in a two-alarm fire Thursday evening in San Francisco’s Tenderloin neighborhood, fire officials said.
The fire was reported at 7:18 p.m. in a five-story building at 545 O’Farrell St.
Some residents were evacuated and others sheltered in place.
Fire officials said the fire has been contained. The injured person was rescued by firefighters.
Fire officials don’t know yet how many people have been displaced but the fire affected three units.
The cause of the blaze is under investigation.
