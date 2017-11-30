Driver Charged With Four Counts Of Murder In Fatal East Bay Crash

SAN PABLO (CBS SF) — A Sacramento man being held in a fatal East Bay hit-and-run crash that killed four and injured six others has been charged with four counts of murder, prosecutors said.

The Contra Costa District Attorney’s Office said Fred Lowe was facing seven counts in the horrific weekend crash on I-80 near San Pablo Dam Road.

He has been charged with four counts of murder in the deaths of Daryl Horn, 50, and Joseph Horn, 14, both of Napa, and Troy Biddle, 52, and Baden Biddle, 12, both of Bainbridge Island in Washington.

Lowe also was charged with driving under the influence with a special allegation, driving with a blood alcohol level of .08 causing great bodily injury within 10 years of two other DUI convictions and leaving the scene of an accident.

The 47-year-old was expected to be arraigned on the charges Thursday.

Lowe allegedly was driving under the influence on westbound Interstate Highway 80 when he triggered a crash involving five other vehicles at 8:11 p.m. Saturday.

The car carrying the Horns and Biddles flipped over. A fifth passenger in the vehicle — University of California pitcher Jared Horn — survived but did suffer injuries.

“We cannot imagine what Jared is going through right now, and the thoughts and prayers of our entire Cal baseball community are with Jared and his family,” Cal baseball head coach Mike Neu said in a statement.

“Jared is a respected and beloved member of our team as well as an incredible student-athlete, teammate and friend. We will give him any and all support that we can as he goes through this unthinkably difficult time.”

Five others were injured in the crash and required hospitalization.

Lowe fled the scene but was arrested later Saturday night by the California Highway Patrol and the Contra Costa County Sheriff’s Department after a second hit-and-run crash.