Golf Tournament Funds Alameda Boys And Girls Club

ALAMEDA (KPIX 5) For nearly three decades, Wayne Marzolf has made sure young people get the opportunities offered by the Alameda Boys and Girls Club.

It all started nearly three decades ago when Marzolf’s brother wanted to raise money for the Club by hosting a golf tournament. Marzolf had never played golf before, but he was game. He borrowed a set of right-handed clubs, surviving the 18 holes even though he’s a lefty. And now 29 years later, though his brother has retired, Marzolf is still hosting the tournament. That very first year, it raised about $400 dollars. This year, the tournament netted about $54,000. It is money the club considers crucial, because every child 13 years to 18 years old is admitted free of charge. And 75% of kids younger than 13 get financial help that allows them to attend the club as well. Marzolf is also grateful for all the services the Club provides.

“They can do homework there, they have computer labs, they have games,” explained Marzolf. “They have a garden outside so they are growing things and cooking some of the things that they grow.”

In addition to the charity golf tournament, for 20 years Marzolf has led a group of students from Piedmont high school, and Piedmont Community Church on a construction trip to an impoverished area of Mexico. The students build small houses for local residents, drawing on Marzolf’s leadership, and years of experience in the home construction field. Marzolf says the whole trip is about much more than education about building techniques. The focus is really on the responsibility of being of service to others.

“I hope that with some of the kids that we deal with the youth group and the Mexico trip that they get that. I think they do,” said Marzolf