NFL, Players Reach Agreement To Fund Community Activism

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — NFL officials and players union representatives reached an agreement late Wednesday on a set up a fund to provide financial support to players’ community-activism endeavors.

However, the national anthem protests were not directly addressed in the new deal. Still several owners hoped that the new deal would bring the need for the anthem protest to end.

The tentative agreement needs NFL owners approval which may comes when they meet in December in Dallas.

According to news reports, the league and teams will provide approximately $90 million between the onset of the arrangement and 2023 to social causes deemed important by the players.

On Tuesday, President Donald Trump renewed his complaints about NFL players who kneel during the national anthem.

Players have been kneeling to protest racism and police brutality, particularly toward people of color. Trump says the act is disrespectful and is hurting the game.

Trump tweeted Tuesday that at least 24 players kneeled during weekend play at stadiums that he says are having a hard time filling with fans.

The president says: “The American public is fed up with the disrespect the NFL is paying to our Country, our Flag and our National Anthem. Weak and out of control!”

Trump has branded the league as “weak” for not requiring players to stand during “The Star-Spangled Banner.”