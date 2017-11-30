Punk Bands Play Benefit For SF Fire Fighters Toy Drive

By Dave Pehling

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — Four San Francisco acts made up of local scene veterans team up for a high-powered heavy rock show that also serves as a benefit for the San Francisco Fire Fighters holiday toy drive this Sunday afternoon at the Bottom of the Hill with headliners Pins of Light.

The benefit, sponsored by Iron Man Moving and concert promoter/apparel company Subliminal SF (which is also trying to revive the tradition of Sunday afternoon concerts with free BBQ that was so popular at the Bottom of the Hill during the ’90s), will not only raise funds for the San Francisco Fire Fighters toy drive, but will gather toys for the cause by giving attendees a $2 discount on admission for bringing a new unwrapped toy to the show.

One of the most unique sounding bands on the City’s experimental punk rock fringe, Pins of Light features a talented quartet of musicians with solid pedigrees including former members of such noted SF bands as Dead and Gone, Hightower, Night After Night and Triclops! Armed with a desire to push the boundaries of heavy music, the group put out it’s eponymous debut for Alternative Tentacles in 2012.

The album showcased bassist Shane Baker’s growling vocal delivery and a sound that split the difference between two bands anchored by late bass legend Lemmy: the pulsing, riff-driven space rock of Hawkwind and the pummeling, raucous attack of Motörhead. Early last year, the group self-released a second collection of songs entitled Home that boasts more sci-fi sound effects and some of the group’s most compelling songwriting yet. Thumping anthem “Adoration” recalls the early work of Killing Joke, while galloping album closers “Buried Lightning” and “New Sun” nod to the intensity of crust punk forebears Amebix.

For this Sunday afternoon benefit, Pins of Light will be joined by Frisco. A new group featuring singer Bob McDonald and bassist/guitarist Andy Oglesby of sadly defunct punk vets Hank IV alongside ex-Acid King/Altamont drummer Joey Osbourne and onetime Lost Goat guitarist Eric Peterson, the band plays manic, aggressive songs that hint at the noisy ’90s chaos of the Jesus Lizard and Unsane. The group recorded its forthcoming debut album at San Francisco’s El Studio during a recent weekend session. The bill is filled out by the comedic sleight-of-hand duo Matt & Paul Magic and the one-man funk/punk demolition crew Chaki (a solo project for local musician Cory Sklar). Local scene champion and loudmouth about town Parker “DJ Foodcourt” Gibbs will serve as Master of Ceremonies at the proceedings.

SF Fire Fighters Toy Drive Benefit with Pins of Light, Frisco and more

Sunday, Dec. 3, 2 p.m. $10 ($8 with new unwrapped toy)

Bottom of the Hill