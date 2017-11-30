Randi Zuckerberg Says Alaska Attendants Didn’t Stop Harassment

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF & AP) — Former Facebook executive Randi Zuckerberg claims a fellow passenger on an Alaska Airlines flight began sexually harassing her and the flight attendants did not attempt to stop it.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s sister took to social media Wednesday to detail her recent flight between Los Angeles and Mazatlan, Mexico.

She said she was extremely uncomfortable with the man sitting near her who constantly made sexually explicit and lewd comments to her and others in the First Class passenger area, all while being served several alcoholic drinks.

Zuckerberg said she reported it to flight attendants, who replied that the man was a regular flyer on the route and seemed to make light of the situation.

She took to twitter posting: “Feeling disgusted & degraded after an @AlaskaAir flight where the passenger next to me made repeated lewd sexual remarks. The flight attendants told me he was a frequent flier, brushed off his behavior & kept giving him drinks. I guess his $ means more than our safety?”

Alaska Airlines said it has launched an internal investigation into the incident. While the investigation is underway, the man’s travel privileges with Alaska will be revoked.

An Alaska passenger KPIX 5 spoke with at Oakland International Airport Thursday said she expected more from the airline.

“The airlines need to take steps to make sure this doesn’t happen again and that this will never ever be tolerated,” said Rosemary Bushon.