SFSU Closes Main Campus, Cancels Classes Due To Power Outage

SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco State University has announced the closure of their main campus for the rest of Thursday due to a power outage, but residence halls and the downtown campus are still open.

All classes at the main campus have been cancelled as of 3 p.m.

The cause of the outage was not immediately clear, and there is no estimate for when the power will be restored.

University officials will provide an update around 7 p.m. For more information, go to news.sfsu.edu or @SFSU on Twitter.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

