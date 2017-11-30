Special Needs Bike Stolen From Danville School Recovered

DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Police have recovered a specialized bike for disabled people that was stolen earlier this month from a Danville high school.
On Wednesday afternoon, police announced on social media that the stolen bike was located and now in police custody. It was found near the South Main Street off-ramp from I-680.
The bike had been stolen sometime between Nov. 17 and Sunday from Del Amigo High School at 189 Del Amigo Road.
It was purchased this month and is a specialized tricycle that allows disabled students to ride with the assistance of an instructor, police said.
Police did not say whether they had apprehended the suspect or suspects responsible for the bike theft.