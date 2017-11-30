Teen Thrown From Car Spinning Donuts In San Francisco’s Excelsior

SAN FRANCISCO (KPIX 5) — A terrifying tumble was caught on camera Wednesday as a passenger went flying out of a car as it spins donuts in San Francisco’s Excelsior District.

The dramatic footage of a solo sideshow gone horribly wrong reinforced the dangers authorities frequently warn against at the spontaneous events involving car stunts.

The clip shows a black Camaro spinning donuts when the passenger side door pops open.

Somehow, the teen passenger was ejected from the moving car. He is instantly on the ground screaming in pain.

The driver picked up the teenager, put him back in the car and drove off.

The incident happened Wednesday just after 2 p.m. at the intersection of Excelsior Avenue and Naples Street in front of Don Chuy’s Mexican Market.

“He was crying. It hurt,” said Don Chuy’s owner Gil Figueroa.

Figueroa said the teen is around 16 or 17 years old.

His store surveillance cameras captured bystanders’ reaction. People ran over to help. One store employee was terrified. They said the teen has come in to the store before.

Just recently, they say the teen came in using crutches from another injury.

One local who didn’t want to give name said the result wasn’t surprising.

“That’s what happened. You play with fire, you get burned,” the man said.

Neighbors say the roundabout installed at the intersection earlier this year is having the opposite effect. They believe the city put it in to discourage sideshows and speeding.

“It’s like an obstacle course. Without it, it’s no fun,” explained the area resident. “Now it’s more fun for them because it’s challenging.”