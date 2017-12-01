Man Armed With Rifle Shoots Up North Oakland Neighbor’s Home

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A man armed with a rifle fired dozens of rounds into a neighbor’s home in North Oakland, leaving the building riddled with bullet holes and several local residents with rattled nerves.

The shooting took place Tuesday and the sound was captured on home security camera video. Dozens of bullets are fired before the gunman pauses before opening fire again.

Officers responded at about 5:44 p.m. to the 4400 block of Moraga Avenue in Oakland to investigate the report of multiple gunshots heard in the area.

A short time later the man was taken into custody. No one was injured, but local residents’ nerves were still shaken on Friday.

“I listened to what I thought was a hundred gunshots…apparently somebody came out and shot up his neighbors house,” Brad Newsham told KPIX 5.

Newsham said he and his family drove for the floor once they heard the shots.

“I thought OK is this it, I thought about the people in (the mass shooting in) Las Vegas,” he said.

Authorities said when the man was taken into custody, he had a rifle stuffed down his pants. A search of his home turned up a shotgun, ammunition and rifle magazines.

The man remained in custody on Friday. Police have not released his name or a motive for the shooting.

Oakland police said their investigation into the shooting is ongoing and anyone with information about it should call their felony assault section at (510) 238-3426.