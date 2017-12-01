Oakland Raiders Week 13 Injury Report: Raiders Missing Two Starting Receivers Against Giants

By Shawn Lealos

Things seem to be lining up well for the Oakland Raiders. After beating the Denver Broncos last week, the Raiders remained in a tie for second place in the AFC West. They can now hold their own destiny in their hands due to later games this season with the Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Chargers. The best news for Raiders fans is that they get a winnable game this week before they take on the Chiefs in Week 14. The Raiders play a two-win New York Giants team that benched their starting quarterback Eli Manning this week. However, the Raiders still have to overcome some injuries, including losing both of their starting wide receivers this week. Here is a look at the Raiders injury report.

Raiders Short On Receivers

The Oakland Raiders have to feel lucky that they are playing the New York Giants in Week 13. The Giants rank 31st in total defense ahead of only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The Giants rank 29th against the pass, giving up 258 yards-per-game as well as 22 touchdowns through the air. However, the Raiders have minimal weapons to use in the passing game thanks to injuries and suspensions. That means they will have to rely on Marshawn Lynch and the rushing attack, where the Giants rank 31st in the NFL, giving up 131.7 yards-per-game.

The Raiders will be without Michael Crabtree against the Giants, who picked up a two-game suspension for his fight last weekend against Aqib Talib. The good news is that the NFL reduced the suspension to just one game, but he is still out this weekend. The bad news is that the Raiders’ other starting receiver, Amari Cooper, is also out against the Giants. Cooper suffered a significant concussion against the Denver Broncos and was unable to pass the NFL concussion protocol to play this week.

Since the Raiders are missing both their starting receivers, they will go with the trio of Seth Roberts, Cordarrelle Patterson and Johnny Holton this week. Patterson also remains on the Raiders’ injury report, but he was on there last week and still led the team with 72 receiving yards against Denver while returning kickoffs. Together, the three receivers combined for seven receptions for 141 yards. There will also be more short passes to running backs Marshawn Lynch and Jalen Richard.

Defensive Struggles

The Oakland Raiders played well on defense last week, although it was against a porous Denver Broncos offensive attack. They finished with their first interception of the season and only gave up 160 passing yards. Since they go against Geno Smith this week, expect another good game, which will help the Raiders since their defensive backfield is still struggling. David Amerson was questionable two weeks ago and didn’t play and was listed as out last week. Amerson is listed as questionable and practiced the entire week in limited fashion. This was the first time Amerson practiced this season, so there is a chance he could work his way back in.

Oakland Raiders Injury Report

Questionable

David Amerson (CB) – foot, limited practice

Gabe Jackson (G) – ankle, limited practice

Cory James (LB) – knee, limited practice

Cordarrelle Patterson (WR) – hip, limited practice

Out