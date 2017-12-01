Woman Dies On United Flight From Tel Aviv To San Francisco

Filed Under: Local TV, San Francisco, SFO, United Airlines

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — An 83-year-old woman from Spokane, Wash., died on a United Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to San Francisco International Airport Friday morning, an airport spokesman said.

The woman’s death on United flight No. 959, which arrived in San Francisco at 5:40 a.m. Friday, isn’t considered suspicious, SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said.

The San Mateo County coroner’s office identified the woman as Marcia Louise O’Leary.

United Airlines officials weren’t immediately available to provide more information on O’Leary’s death.

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch