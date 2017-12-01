Woman Dies On United Flight From Tel Aviv To San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT (CBS SF) — An 83-year-old woman from Spokane, Wash., died on a United Airlines flight from Tel Aviv to San Francisco International Airport Friday morning, an airport spokesman said.
The woman’s death on United flight No. 959, which arrived in San Francisco at 5:40 a.m. Friday, isn’t considered suspicious, SFO spokesman Doug Yakel said.
The San Mateo County coroner’s office identified the woman as Marcia Louise O’Leary.
United Airlines officials weren’t immediately available to provide more information on O’Leary’s death.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.