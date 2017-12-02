Homeowner Hides, Calls 911 As 3 Suspects Ransack Millbrae Home

MILLBRAE (CBS SF) — Deputies have arrested a third suspect who tried to burglarize a home Wednesday in Millbrae, San Mateo County sheriff’s officials said.

Gabriel Godoy, 22, of East Palo Alto was arrested at 1 p.m. Friday. The two other suspects, Fernando Lozano, 23, of East Palo Alto, and Ulises Jaimes, 27, of Redwood City, were arrested the day of the alleged burglary.

Sheriff’s officials said when deputies arrested Godoy they found evidence of other thefts and seized weapons.

Deputies responded around 1:30 p.m. Wednesday to a home in the 100 block of Arroyo Seco.

A woman in the home called 911 after seeing males she didn’t recognize on her security camera and heard a loud bang, sheriff’s spokesman Detective Sal Zuno said.

The woman hid in a safe place in her home and saw three suspects going through her personal property.

As deputies arrived they saw the suspects in the home’s driveway. Two suspects ran and the third tried to ram his car past two patrol cars.

But when his vehicle became disabled he also allegedly ran.

Deputies and police from San Bruno and Burlingame searched the area and found Lozano and Jaimes.

When the two were arrested deputies did not see any weapons and no one was injured.

