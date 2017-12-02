Truck Slams Into Bay Bridge Toll Plaza Booth; 1 Dead, Several Lanes Closed

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A toll booth worker was killed and another person badly injured when a westbound box truck smashed into a toll booth on the Oakland side of the Bay Bridge early Saturday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHECK REAL-TIME TRAFFIC MAP

The northbound Interstate 880 to westbound Interstate 80 connector is closed, as well as two westbound lanes of Interstate 80, according to Officer Vu Williams of the CHP.

Williams said motorists should expect the lanes to be closed for seven to nine hours.

Around 5:10 a.m., a line of vehicles was waiting at the toll booth and the box truck hit the last vehicle in line, causing a chain reaction, Williams said.

The truck continued westbound and hit the toll booth, demolishing it and killing the toll taker. The driver of the truck was hurled from the vehicle onto the road, suffering major injuries, according to Williams.

The driver has been taken to the hospital, Williams said.

I-80 wb Bay Bridge toll plaza, 8 northern lanes and bus lanes closed for major collision investigation. Expect closure in place at least 8-10 hours pic.twitter.com/n6Rivu5uji — CHP San Francisco (@CHPSanFrancisco) December 2, 2017

© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed