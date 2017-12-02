Shoreline Collapses Along Oakland Estuary Pushing Pier, Shipping Containers Into Water

OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A pier collapsed in Oakland’s Clinton Basin area Friday afternoon near the site of the Brooklyn Basin Project.

Officials said about 300 feet of shoreline crumbled, which pushed the pier into the water around 4:15 p.m. Friday.

The Oakland Fire Department put booms in the water to prevent materials from spreading. There were four shipping containers on the pier when it collapsed.

Oakland Fire spokesman Sean Laffan told KPIX that the containers had building materials but contained no hazardous materials.

The pier is close to Fifth Avenue and Embarcadero, a few miles from Jack London Square. It was set to be demolished in June to make way for a huge waterfront development.

No one was injured.

