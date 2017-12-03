Assisted Facility Closing Sends Seniors Scrambling For New Homes

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — For years, the Atria Chateau Gardens has been a peaceful oasis just outside the hustle and bustle of downtown San Jose.

But by the new year, the 81 seniors living inside the complex will be forced to move out.

The complex belongs to West Lake Realty Group. The San Mateo-based company did not renew the lease and plans to convert the property into something other than senior housing.

The company’s plans are still unclear and officials did not return a call for comment.

Among those being forced from their homes was 97-year-old Shirley Israel.

“Yes, of course, it’s the pits,” Israel said of her forced move. “It doesn’t help to be mad. So, it’s upsetting and disappointing and you have a lot of sorrow.”

The seniors learned they had to get out earlier this week and given six weeks notice.

Fellow resident Arthur McCaffery said he will be sad to move, but has already lined up a apartment.

“I’m accepting it,” he said.