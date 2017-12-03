1 Dead After Car Strikes Pole on I-880 in San Leandro

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — At least one person died in a crash Sunday morning on southbound Interstate 880 just north of Davis Street in San Leandro, according to California Highway Patrol officials.
The crash was reported at 2:57 a.m. and involved a white Dodge Charger that struck a pole, CHP officials said.
Further details were not immediately available.
