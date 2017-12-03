1 Dead After Car Strikes Pole on I-880 in San Leandro

Filed Under: CHP, Fatal accident, Fatal crash, I-880, Solo Vehicle crash
Fatal Accident on I-880
Investigators at the scene of a deadly crash on I-880 in San Leandro. (CBS)

SAN LEANDRO (CBS SF) — At least one person died in a crash Sunday morning on southbound Interstate 880 just north of Davis Street in San Leandro, according to California Highway Patrol officials.

The crash was reported at 2:57 a.m. and involved a white Dodge Charger that struck a pole, CHP officials said.

Further details were not immediately available.

