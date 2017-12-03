Sen. Feinstein Sees Obstruction of Justice Case Likely Forming Against Trump

WASHINGTON (CBS/AP) — Dianne Feinstein, the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee, says that panel is starting to see “the putting together of a case of obstruction of justice” against President Donald Trump.

Speaking on NBC’s “Meet the Press,” California’s senior senator said the evidence is coming partly from “the continual tweets” from the White House. Trump is focusing renewed attacks on the FBI, and on the investigation by special counsel Robert Mueller, two days after ousted national security adviser Michael Flynn agreed to cooperate with the probe as part of a plea agreement.

Feinstein said she believes Trump’s firing of FBI Director James Comey came “directly because he did not agree to lift the cloud of the Russia investigation.” She added, “That’s obstruction of justice.”

Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham is warning Trump to tread cautiously, telling CBS “Face the Nation” that Trump’s comments about ongoing criminal investigations come at his “own peril.”

