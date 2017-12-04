Lobbyist, Staffer Accuse CA Assemblyman Dababneh Of Lewd Sex Act, Inappropriate Behavoir

Filed Under: Assemblyman Matt Debabneh, Lewd, Lobbyist, Pamela Lopez, Sex Act

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) — A Sacramento lobbyist and staffer have accused Assemblyman Matt Dababneh of lewd sex acts and inappropriate behavior.

Pamela Lopez said the San Fernando Valley lawmaker followed her into a bathroom and masturbated in front of her.

Lopez detailed the encounter in a New York Times story last October, but did not name Dabeneh. She told the NYT she was “fearful of being retaliated against.”

The staffer has also come forth with a story.

This week’s allegations come after dozens of accusations of sexual harassment in the state Capitol from other women.

Last week, Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) resigned after several women accused him of making unwanted sexual advances.

So far Debabneh has not commented, but his attorney told the Los Angeles Times “These events did not happen.”

