Lobbyist, Staffer Accuse CA Assemblyman Dababneh Of Lewd Sex Act, Inappropriate Behavoir

SACRAMENTO (KPIX) — A Sacramento lobbyist and staffer have accused Assemblyman Matt Dababneh of lewd sex acts and inappropriate behavior.
Pamela Lopez said the San Fernando Valley lawmaker followed her into a bathroom and masturbated in front of her.
Lopez detailed the encounter in a New York Times story last October, but did not name Dabeneh. She told the NYT she was “fearful of being retaliated against.”
The staffer has also come forth with a story.
This week’s allegations come after dozens of accusations of sexual harassment in the state Capitol from other women.
Last week, Assemblyman Raul Bocanegra (D-Pacoima) resigned after several women accused him of making unwanted sexual advances.
So far Debabneh has not commented, but his attorney told the Los Angeles Times “These events did not happen.”