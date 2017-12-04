Police Investigating Shooting Outside Emeryville Target

EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — Police in the East Bay on Monday night are investigating a shooting that injured two people, one critically, in the parking lot of an Emeryville Target store, according to authorities.

Emeryville and Oakland police confirmed that there is an investigation underway outside the Target located at 1555 40th Street in Emeryville. The incident was causing serious traffic in the area according to Emeryville Police Chief Jennifer Tejada.

Oakland police said that two people were found injured with gunshot wounds in a car in the store’s lot. One of the victims was in critical condition. Multiple people have been detained at the scene.

Police also confirmed that this was not an officer involved shooting.

The Target store was evacuated after the incident and is now closed.

KPIX 5 is following this developing story and will provide updates as information becomes available.

