Programs And Services Not Available During Oakland City Worker Strike

Oakland City Hall in Frank Ogawa Plaza (Getty Images)

OAKLAND (CBS ) — The City of Oakland has outlined the following programs, services and facilities that will be unavailable during the upcoming city worker strike.

Due to a significant staff shortage, the strike will force the City to close nearly every City facility and program during the strike. Starting tomorrow morning at 7 am and until the strike concludes, all City buildings and facilities will be closed to the public, and most City programs and services will be cancelled or postponed.

City Council Committees

  • All City Council Committee meetings on December 5 have been cancelled

Programs and Facilities that will be CLOSED:

  • Head Start and Early Head Start sites
  • Senior Centers
  • Public libraries
  • Recreation centers and programs, including after school programs
  • Multipurpose Senior Services Program (MSSP): No case management services for frail seniors except for scheduled home visits
  • No brown bag food distribution
  • Civic Center buildings: City Hall, 150 and 250 Frank Ogawa Plaza:
  • Parking Citation Assistance Center closed
  • Housing Assistance Center closed
  • No sale of paratransit taxi/bus vouchers
  • No fire inspections
  • No Fire Department plan checking and permits
  • No building inspections (Business Tax License closed)
  • Business Assistance Center closed
  • Planning & Building Permit Counter closed

Services that will be unavailable during the strike:

  • No parking enforcement
  • No street sweeping
  • No public restrooms at City facilities
  • No routine maintenance work
  • No abandoned auto detail
  • No crime or traffic reports

The City’s highest priority is to continue to provide public safety services to the community. Sworn police and fire personnel will not participate in a strike.

