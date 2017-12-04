Programs And Services Not Available During Oakland City Worker Strike

OAKLAND (CBS ) — The City of Oakland has outlined the following programs, services and facilities that will be unavailable during the upcoming city worker strike.
Due to a significant staff shortage, the strike will force the City to close nearly every City facility and program during the strike. Starting tomorrow morning at 7 am and until the strike concludes, all City buildings and facilities will be closed to the public, and most City programs and services will be cancelled or postponed.
City Council Committees
- All City Council Committee meetings on December 5 have been cancelled
Programs and Facilities that will be CLOSED:
- Head Start and Early Head Start sites
- Senior Centers
- Public libraries
- Recreation centers and programs, including after school programs
- Multipurpose Senior Services Program (MSSP): No case management services for frail seniors except for scheduled home visits
- No brown bag food distribution
- Civic Center buildings: City Hall, 150 and 250 Frank Ogawa Plaza:
- Parking Citation Assistance Center closed
- Housing Assistance Center closed
- No sale of paratransit taxi/bus vouchers
- No fire inspections
- No Fire Department plan checking and permits
- No building inspections (Business Tax License closed)
- Business Assistance Center closed
- Planning & Building Permit Counter closed
Services that will be unavailable during the strike:
- No parking enforcement
- No street sweeping
- No public restrooms at City facilities
- No routine maintenance work
- No abandoned auto detail
- No crime or traffic reports
The City’s highest priority is to continue to provide public safety services to the community. Sworn police and fire personnel will not participate in a strike.