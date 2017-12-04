Warriors’ Livingston, Official Both Suspended After On-Court Altercation

Filed Under: Golden State Warriors, NBA, Shaun Livingston

MIAMI (CBS SF) – The NBA announced Golden State Warriors guard Shaun Livingston and referee Courtney Kirkland are suspended after an on-court altercation.

During the second quarter of Sunday night’s game between the Warriors and the Miami Heat, Livingston and Kirkland bumped heads as Livingston was protesting a non-call. Livingston was assessed a technical foul and ejected for making contact with a game official.

The Warriors went on to win the game, defeating the Heat by a score of 123-95.

During a review of Sunday’s incident, the league found the Kirkland moved toward Livingston. The official shared responsibility for the contact that occurred, according to a league statement.

Livingston will serve a one-game suspension without pay on Monday, as the Warriors face the Pelicans in New Orleans.

Kirkland has been suspended for one week and will be eligible to officiate games starting on December 11th.

