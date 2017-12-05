Billy Bush Speaks Out On ‘Access Hollywood’ In Interview With Stephen Colbert

Filed Under: Billy Bush, Donald Trump, Stephen Colbert, The Late Show
VIDEO: Billy Bush Believes The Women Accusing Trump Of Sexual Assault

(CBS NEWS) – Former “Access Hollywood” host Billy Bush accused President Trump on Monday of revisionist history for reportedly saying it is not his voice on an infamous 2005 video making a crude remark about women. In an op-ed piece in The New York Times, Bush wrote, “Of course he said it.”

Bush sat down Monday evening with Stephen Colbert.

“Look, he, last week, for some reason came out with: That’s not my voice on the tape. Like I said, you can’t say that. That is your voice. I was there. You were there. That’s your voice on the tape,” Bush said, referring to Mr. Trump.

“But then you’ve got 20 women, at the time — I don’t know what the exact number is, cuz there’s more — but 20 women who used their names,” he said. “We’ve got powerful people being held accountable now and sometimes there’s anonymous sources. All of these women came out with their names and told their detailed accounts, and as I read these I said: 20 women don’t get together and say, ‘Hey, you know what would be really fun? Let’s take down a powerful guy together. Haha.’ No, they don’t.”

“Enough’s enough. Stop playing around with people’s lives,” Bush added.

© 2017 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST
%d bloggers like this:

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch