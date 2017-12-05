Body Found On High School Campus In San Jose

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) – Authorities are investigating after a body was discovered on a high school campus in San Jose early Tuesday morning.

San Jose police said they received a call around 7:00 a.m. of a body found on the 1700 block of South White Road, where Mount Pleasant High School is located. When officers arrived on scene, they found an adult male who was deceased.

An official with the East Side Union High School District told KPIX 5 that the body was found on the northeast corner of campus and that no students or staff were involved.

Additional details were not immediately available.

