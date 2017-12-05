Filed Under:Immigration policy, Jose Ines Garcia-Zarate, Kate Steinle, San Francisco, Sanctuary City, Trump Immigration
Jose Ines Garcia Zarate (CBS)

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) —  Federal authorities have charged a Mexican man with new immigration and gun violations less than a week after a San Francisco jury acquitted him of murder for the shooting death of Kate Steinle.

Jose Ines Garcia Zarate was indicted Tuesday with two gun charges. A San Francisco jury convicted him of a state charge of felon in possession of a firearm after acquitting him of murder and assault for the July 1, 2015 shooting.

The state conviction carries a maximum sentence of three years in jail. He has been in jail since the day of the shooting. His public defender Matt Gonzalez said Garcia Zarate will ask a judge to toss out the state conviction.

Earlier Tuesday, San Francisco’s district attorney defended the handling of a murder trial that ended with Garcia Zarate’s acquittal.

District Attorney George Gascon said Tuesday that he still believes  Garcia Zarate should have been convicted of murder in the 2015 death of Kate Steinle.

Legal experts say prosecutors overreached by asking for a first-degree murder conviction because the fatal shot ricocheted off the ground, supporting Garcia Zarate’s defense that the shooting was an accident.

Gascon also called President Trump a “madman” for a series of tweets deriding the verdict.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch