VALLEJO (CBS SF) – A Vallejo motorist who saw the garage of a home engulfed in flames during a two-alarm fire was able to rescue a 94-year-old woman from the house, according to authorities.

Vallejo firefighters confirmed that 25-year-old Vallejo resident William Mackenzie was driving by when he saw the fire at a two-story residence in the 400 block of Valle Vista Avenue at around 9:15 a.m.

Mackenzie learned from neighbors that the 94-year-old female resident was still inside the home as the flames encroached upon the house.

Mackenzie forced the front door open and searched the house until he found the resident in the upper level of the home. He escorted her safely from the home to the house across the street.

Mackenzie stayed at the fire scene and directed traffic until the fire department arrived.

Firefighters responded and were able to knock down the fire by around 9:35 a.m.

Crews were conducting overhaul operations by 9:45 a.m.

