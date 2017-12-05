VENTURA (CBS SF) – Strike teams from Bay Area fire departments are responding to the Thomas Fire that has burned more than 45,000 acres of brush in Ventura County.

Ten engines comprising 44 firefighters from Marin County Fire, San Rafael, Ross Valley, and Tiburon left Tuesday morning, Marin County Fire Battalion Chief Bret McTigue said.

“We expect more requests throughout the day,” McTigue said.

Four Alameda County firefighters with Engine 304 and four firefighters from the Mountain View Fire Department who are part of the San Mateo County strike team were deployed Tuesday morning.

4 MVFD Firefighters responded with our California OES Engine 290 to Ventura County this morning. They departed at 4 AM as part of a San Mateo County Strike Team. #ThomasFire pic.twitter.com/yQZybreOQQ — Mountain View Fire (@MtnViewFire) December 5, 2017

The Thomas Fire was reported around 6:25 p.m. Monday. It started north of Santa Paula near state Highway 150 and is 0 percent contained as of this morning, according to Cal Fire officials.

