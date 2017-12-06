SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — An Alaska Airlines jet was evacuated at the gate at San Jose Mineta Airport Wednesday morning after a bomb threat was called in, authorities said.
Airport spokeswoman Vicki Day said the flight was Alaska Air #837 which was scheduled to depart at 9:10 a.m. However, the passengers and flight crew were evacuated from the Boeing 737 after airport officials received an “indefinite bomb threat” from the internet.
TSA officials and San Jose police were dispatched to the scene with bomb sniffing dogs to search the plane.
Alaska Airlines officials said nothing was discovered during the search and that the passengers would be re-screened by the TSA and the flight would depart later Wednesday morning.