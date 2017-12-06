OAKLAND (CBS SF) — A former Oakland Fire captain has pleaded guilty to one count of possession of child pornography and will spend 150 days in jail and be on three years on probation, Contra Costa County prosecutors announced Wednesday.

Richard Chew, a 58-year-old resident of Lafayette, was also ordered to register as a sex offender. Chew has been out on bail since his arrest and was ordered to surrender at a later date to begin serving his sentence.

The Contra Costa Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force launched an investigation into Chew in August. Agencies involved in this investigation include the Office of the Sheriff, District Attorney’s Office, and Lafayette and Concord Police Departments.

During the investigation, search warrants were served on Chew’s home on Harper Court in Lafayette and at his office at the Oakland Fire Department. Child pornography was found on a laptop computer belonging to Chew.

On September 7th, Chew was charged with two counts of possession of child pornography. By his guilty plea, Chew admitted that on August 31st he possessed photographs and videos depicting minors engaged in sexual activity.