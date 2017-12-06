SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — San Francisco police will update the public at a town hall meeting Thursday on a police shooting that occurred in the city’s Bayview District last week.

Police officers fatally shot 42-year-old Keita O’Neil on Friday following the carjacking of a California Lottery van in the Potrero Hill neighborhood.

Officers responded to the reported robbery and carjacking in the 1800 block of 23rd Street around 10:30 a.m.

A state lottery employee was assaulted in the carjacking but not seriously injured, police said on Friday.

Police pursued the white lottery van and a second vehicle, described as a gold or tan SUV, that was at the crime scene.

The SUV was stopped in the area of Gilman Avenue and Ingalls Street and three or four people were detained, according to police.

Other officers pursued the lottery van to Fitzgerald Avenue and Griffith Street, then shot O’Neil after he got out of the van, police said.

Police have not released details of what occurred prior to the shooting or said whether O’Neil was armed.

He was taken to San Francisco General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The town hall meeting will take place at 1 p.m. at City College of San Francisco’s Southeast campus at 1800 Oakdale Ave.

