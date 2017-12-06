EMERYVILLE (CBS SF) — The Emeryville Police Department has identified a man arrested in

a high-profile shooting Monday evening in a shopping center parking lot as 22-year-old Cameron Smith from Oakland.

Officers responded to the Target at 1555 40th St. at 6:01 p.m. on report of gunshots, locking down the entire parking lot.

Two people suffered gunshot wounds and were transported to hospitals where they currently remain in critical condition, according to police, and three firearms were recovered at the scene.

Smith has been booked into the Santa Rita Jail on suspicion of attempted murder, assault with a semiautomatic firearm and shooting at an inhabited or occupied dwelling.

He’s scheduled to appear in court on Dec. 18 for a plea hearing, according to jail records.

Emeryville police thanked the Oakland Police Department for their assistance in the investigation.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to call the Emeryville Police Department at (510) 596-3700.

