DANVILLE (CBS SF) — Three lanes are blocked Thursday afternoon on southbound Interstate Highway 680 in Danville because of an injury collision, California Highway Patrol officials said.
The collision was reported at 12:24 p.m. on Highway 680 at Sycamore Valley Road.
A Sig-alert was issued at 1:02 p.m. because one northbound lane and three southbound lanes were blocked. The northbound lane is open again.
CHP officials said they do not have an estimate for when the three southbound lanes will reopen.
© Copyright 2017 by CBS San Francisco and Bay City News Service. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.