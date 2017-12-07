SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A carbon monoxide leak in a two-story residential structure in San Francisco’s Bernal Heights neighborhood early Thursday has left one resident dead, a second in critical condition and four others recovering from exposure, authorities said.

A San Francisco Fire spokesman said the leak was reported at 4:26 a.m. in a two-story residence in the 300 block of Moultrie St.

“The residents in the upper unit heard their CO2 detector go off,” said San Francisco Fire spokesman Jonathan Baxter. “They were also experiencing symptoms of CO2 exposure so they called 911.”

Arriving fire crews, quickly treated the four residents of the upper unit and then made entry into the lower unit of the building.

Baxter said the elderly woman was discovered unconscious near the front door. The elderly man was found without a pulse in a rear bedroom.

The elderly man could not be revived while the elderly woman was transported to St. Francis Hospital to be treated in the facility’s hyperbaric chamber.

The four other residents were treated at the scene for exposure to carbon monoxide. The building had been cleared of CO2 and the residents were allowed to return to their home.

PG&E, San Francisco firefighters and San Francisco police were on the scene investigating the leak. Investigators were focusing on a water heater and a heating unit as a possible source of the CO2.