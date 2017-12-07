Filed Under:Body Found, Moffett Field, San Francisco Bay Trail, Sunnyvale

SUNNYVALE (CBS SF) — A woman’s body was found in the water along a bay trail in Sunnyvale near Moffett Field Thursday, authorities said.

The Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety spokesman Lt. Shawn Ahearn said the body was reported Thursday morning by a passing bicyclist along the San Francisco Bay Trail.

The body was found off the Moffett Field segment of the Bay Trail, just north of the Golf Club at Moffett Field.

The gender of the body wasn’t released.

The Santa Clara County Sheriff’s Office dive team extracted the body at around 3:00 p.m.

There was no immediate word on the cause of death.

