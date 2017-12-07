SAN JOSE (CBS SF) — The name of a man who was found shot to death at Mount Pleasant High School before the start of classes on Tuesday morning has been identified by the Santa Clara County medical examiner’s office as 28-year-old Andrew Ortiz.

Ortiz, a San Jose resident, was found dead with at least one gunshot wound to his body at Mount Pleasant High School around 6:45 a.m., before school started, according to East Side Union High School District Superintendent Chris Funk.

Funk said there were no students or staff involved in the case reported at the campus located at 1750 S. White Road. The school remained open and students were safe on campus Tuesday.

Police said there is no suspect information immediately available, and the circumstances of the homicide remain under investigation.

Ortiz’s death is San Jose’s 31st homicide in 2017, according to police. There were 47 homicides in 2016.

