MORGAN HILL (CBS SF) – A man who was hired by a production company that was putting on a performance at a Morgan Hill school was arrested last week after he allegedly groped two underage female dancers, police said Wednesday.

On Friday, officers learned that Kevin Cole, 36, allegedly inappropriately touched two girls during a performance at Sobrato High School. The victims said they were touched in intimate areas by Cole as they were changing costumes backstage.

According to police, Cole was an independent contractor hired by the production and dance company that was using the school’s stage for their performance. Cole had been hired to work to help the production with sound and light specifically and was not hired to work directly with the underage performers.

After learning of the behavior immediately, the production manager and several parents told Cole to stop helping the performers with their costume changes.

Once officers arrived at the scene, the victims positively identified Cole. Officers arrested him on suspicion of annoying or molesting a child under 18 years old.

According to police, Cole has worked for several other local dance and ballet companies. They’re asking anyone with information about this incident or any other incident involving Cole to contact Detective Woodland at (408) 779-1201 or (669) 253-4914.

