OAKLAND (CBS SF) – A four-year-old girl was injured in a shooting Wednesday night in Oakland, police said.

According to police, the shooting occurred at 8:50 p.m. in the 6500 block of Simson Street near Mills College.

The girl was in a car when the shooting occurred and she was struck by gunfire, police said. The girl’s family then drove her to a hospital.

Police did not provide any information about the girl’s injuries, but said she is in stable condition.

The two suspects in the case remain at large as of Thursday morning, police said.

Further details about the shooting were not immediately available.

The case is under investigation.

