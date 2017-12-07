SAN FRANCISCO (CBS SF) — A lockdown at San Francisco’s Hall of Justice ended quickly Thursday afternoon after sheriff’s officials determined that all inmates were accounted for.
The lockdown began some time after 2 p.m. after sheriff’s deputies received a report of a suspicious person in the building.
San Francisco District Attorney’s Office spokesman Max Szabo wrote on Twitter that the incident involved a “female inmate allegedly loose inside the HOJ.”
However, sheriff’s officials said they have since determined that all inmates are accounted for.
