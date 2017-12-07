STOCKTON (AP) — Nearly 50 people have been arrested in a crackdown on gangs that also netted nearly three-dozen firearms in a Northern California city.
The state attorney general’s office said Thursday that the sweep was aimed at members of some of south Stockton’s most notorious criminal gangs, with names like the MOB, Flyboys, East Coast Crips, Conway Gangsters, Sierra Vista Project and Glock Team.
The 35 seized weapons included 10 assault rifles. Also seized was nearly $44,000 in cash, 34 pounds of marijuana, two pounds of methamphetamine and two pounds of cocaine.
The sweep on Tuesday rounded up 47 people on charges including conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, drug trafficking, human trafficking and illegal weapons possession.
It follows an investigation that included Stockton Police and the San Joaquin County district attorney.
