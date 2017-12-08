RICHMOND (CBS SF) — Richmond High School was locked down early Friday morning because of an armed student, police officials said.

Police got word early this morning that a student on campus at Richmond High School might have a gun, according to Richmond police Lt. Felix Tan.

The school was locked down immediately and two of the police department’s school resource officers worked with school administrators to figure out which student it might be, Tan said.

The school resource officers found the student, who had a replica gun in his backpack, and took him into custody, Tan said. The lockdown was then lifted.

Police officials reported the incident on Twitter around 9:45 a.m.

PARENTS: RICHMOND HS early morning lockdown was due to an armed student. Student quickly taken into custody by School Resource Officers(SRO) pic.twitter.com/jNMNokEKDq — Richmond Police, CA (@RPDCAOnline) December 8, 2017

According to a response by the West County Schools Unified School District Twitter account, the student was found to have a plastic pellet gun.

The Richmond Police Department’s School Resource Unit is made up of eight dedicated officers who work the city’s high schools and middle schools. Two officers are specifically assigned to Richmond High, De Anza High and Kennedy High.

The officers are assigned to provide a safe and secure environment at the schools and maintain order, as well as developing safety and disaster preparedness plans.

