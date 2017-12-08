Filed Under:Sacramento, Zavion Johnson

SACRAMENTO (AP) — A California man is set to walk out of prison 15 years after receiving a life sentence for shaking his 4-month-old daughter to death.

A judge has set Zavion Johnson’s second-degree murder conviction aside amid questions over the medical experts’ testimony that convicted him.

Sacramento County Superior Court Judge James Arguelles ruled Friday.

Prosecutors agreed that current medical science wouldn’t support Johnson’s conviction but are considering whether to seek a new trial.

Johnson, then 18, said he accidentally dropped his daughter and she struck her head in November 2001. He told authorities she initially seemed fine but later stopped breathing.

He was convicted after medical experts testified that the damage could only have come from violent shaking.

Those experts now say the pattern of injuries isn’t so clear.

© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS San Francisco

Get The New CBS SF Bay Area Local App
Got Our Weather App?
LIVE: Monday through Friday from 3am – 3pm PST

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch