MENLO PARK (AP) — Can better policies prevent workplace sexual harassment? Experts say it’s not just about what’s on the books but how the rules are enforced.

In an unusual move for a big company, Facebook on Friday publicly released its policies against workplace harassment. This includes enforcement procedures and how it investigates complaints.

The company says it wants to help other companies create better policies, and ideally prompt them to publish their own procedures too. Facebook says it is “not perfect” but wants other businesses to release policies too, so companies can “learn from each other.”

Facebook’s move on Friday follows Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg’s post over the weekend warning of a potential backlash against women and urging companies to put clear policies in place on how they handle sexual harassment allegations.

