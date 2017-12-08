SAN FRANCISCO (KCBS) – This week, KCBS Entertainment Editor Jan Wahl reviews Woody Allen’s latest film and the World War II drama starring Gary Oldman as British Prime Minister Winston Churchill.

DARKEST HOUR (PG-13) 125 min

Studio: Focus Features

Written by: Anthony McCarten

Director: Joe Wright

Starring: Gary Oldman, Ben Mendelsohn, Kristin Scott Thomas and Lily James

About The Movie:

During the early days of World War II, with the fall of France imminent, Britain faces its darkest hour as the threat of invasion looms. As the seemingly unstoppable Nazi forces advance, and with the Allied army cornered on the beaches of Dunkirk, the fate of Western Europe hangs on the leadership of the newly-appointed British Prime Minister Winston Churchill [Academy Award nominee Gary Oldman]. While maneuvering his political rivals, he must confront the ultimate choice: negotiate with Hitler and save the British people at a terrible cost or rally the nation and fight on against incredible odds. Directed by Joe Wright, Darkest Hour is the dramatic and inspiring story of four weeks in 1940 during which Churchill’s courage to lead changed the course of world history.

WONDER WHEEL (PG-13) 101 min

Studio: Amazon Studios

Written & Directed by: Woody Allen

Starring: Jim Belushi, Juno Temple, Kate Winslet, David Krumholtz and Justin Timberlake

About The Movie:

Wonder Wheel tells the story of four characters whose lives intertwine amid the hustle and bustle of the Coney Island Amusement Park in the 1950s: Ginny (Kate Winslet), a melancholy, emotionally volatile former actress now working as a waitress in a clam house; Humpty (Jim Belushi), Ginny’s rough-hewn carousel operator husband; Mickey (Justin Timberlake), a handsome young lifeguard who dreams of becoming a playwright; and Carolina (Juno Temple), Humpty’s long-estranged daughter, who is now hiding out from gangsters at her father’s apartment.

