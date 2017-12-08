OAKLAND (CBS SF) – The strike by Oakland city workers continued into its fourth day in a row Friday.

A group of several hundred workers that gathered in Frank Ogawa Plaza late Friday morning took the protest into the streets, marching onto Broadway and blocking traffic.

After staging a sit down protest in the middle of a downtown intersection, the group continued marching in the area around the Oakland City Hall.

The strike, in which both sides have accused the other of unfair labor practices, has ground municipal services to a halt in Oakland.

City officials on Thursday said they’ve already made their “last, best final offer,” while labor leaders from unions representing 3,000 striking city workers say the city has made “no significant movement to advance contract talks.”

Oakland city workers have been on strike since Tuesday.

The labor leaders with Service Employees International Union Local 1021 and the International Federation of Professional and Technical Engineers Local 21 said they’re still waiting on city officials to make a “real offer to bring the parties back to the table.”

On Thursday afternoon, the Oakland City Council provided the city’s bargaining team with direction and final authority for the negotiations.

City officials said negotiators were preparing to formally present the city’s last, best and final offer to the SEIU on Thursday when the labor unions informed the city they would continue the strike for a fourth day.

City officials said they presented the offer and informed the SEIU the city council directed negotiators to declare an impasse if the union rejects the offer.

As of Thursday night, the city was awaiting response from the SEIU, city officials said.

As part of declaring the impasse, the city will request the union agree to formal mediation.

Labor leaders have declined to move forward with a 4 percent wage increase being offered by the city, retroactively applied to July 1. That offer could also include a second 2 percent wage increase in June 2019, depending on growth in city revenue.

The city’s last, best and final offer Thursday was adjusted from the previous offer to include new terms including a 1 percent pay increase effective January 2019 and up to 1 percent additional in the second year of the contract depending on city revenues, effective January 2019.

The offer also included the city allocating $500,000 to convert part-time positions to civil service positions at the Oakland Public Library.

The city has also offered the union three seats on the Safe Streets and Clean Neighborhood Committee to assist in illegal dumping.

The initial offer would cost Oakland an extra $21.87 million over two years, or $22.11 million if revenue growth triggers the 2 percent wage increase in 2019, according to Oakland’s Finance Department.

Oakland city officials say they’re risking the creation of a $6.96 million deficit with that offer, and that measures taken to offset that deficit could aversely affect the city’s credit rating.

“We cannot spend money that we do not have,” Mayor Libby Schaaf said in a statement on Wednesday. “We need to consider not just the revenues we know about over the next two years, but what our financial outlook will be over the long run.”

Meanwhile, labor leaders say understaffing, high turnover and positions being left open are leading to health and safety issues for the Oakland community associated with illegal dumping as well as mandatory overtime for emergency dispatchers.

Union workers also take issue with what they describe as the overuse of part-time workers, particularly in the libraries and the Parks and Recreation Department, where they say staffers go without benefits or common worker protections against problems like sexual harassment in the workplace.

